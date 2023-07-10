The Kapil Sharma Show: Was the comedian-host a part of Gadar? Ameesha Patel gives the BEST reaction

The Kapil Sharma Show continues to entertain the viewers with the last few episodes of the season. One of the most loved television shows of all time, the show is currently in its fourth season and will go off-air soon. It was one of the most entertaining seasons as celebrities, including a few international personalities, graced the show to entertain the viewers along with the host, Kapil Sharma. Recently, the official channel released a promo that shows Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol will be gracing the show in the upcoming episode.

Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol on The Kapil Sharma Show

The dynamic duo of Ameesha Patel and Sunny Deol will grace the show to promote their upcoming romantic drama, Gadar 2. A promo released by the channel shows some of the funny moments from the show. Host Kapil Sharma teases Sunny Deol that he is making all public appearances these days as Tara Singh. He says, “Hum kuch dino se dekh rahe hain, paji jahan bhi ja rahe hain Tara Singh ke getup mein ja rahe hain. Toh Archana ji poochh rahi thi ki paji, aap apni gaadi main aaye ho aaj ya truck chala ke aaye ho.” (I have been noticing that Sunny is going everywhere in Tara Singh’s get-up. So, Archana was asking if you rode a truck to the show).” To this, Sunny Deol gives a hilarious reply as he says that he has brought his truck as he thinks it will be ideal to pick up Archana Puran Singh.

Watch the promo here:

Ameesha Patel teases Kapil Sharma

As Kapil Sharma chars with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, he shared that he was on the sets of Gadar when the team was shooting in Amritsar. Kapil says, “Ameesha jab aap Amritsar mein shoot kar thi, aap aur Amrish Puri saab khade the. Maine halka sa tap kiya Amrish Puri ke kandhe pe, unhone peeche ghum ke dekha, ‘Arey kaun hai.’ Maine haath jodh liye." Ameesha asks him if he would have done the same with her, how would she react, “Yehi tap aap mujhe karte toh kya hota?" Kapil replies, “Nahi itni himakat karne ki himaat nahi thi."

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan spotted holding cigarette in VIRAL pic while hosting; Netizens have a field day