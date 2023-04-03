The Kapil Sharma Show: What does Geeta Kapur know about Terence Lewis’s affair? Find out here

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and entertaining shows on television which is enjoyed by audiences of all ages. The host, Kapil Sharma, and his team keep the audience glued to the screen with their one-liners, punchlines, and roasts. Each and every episode of this show brings something interesting, which keeps the audience entertained. The show has been running for a while now and Kapil and his team leave no stone unturned to entertain the viewers. Recently, the judges and host of the popular dance reality show, India's Best Dancer graced the show.

Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Jay Bhanushali as guests

The Kapil Sharma Show had the judges and host of the dance reality show in the recent episode. The show started with some of the contestants putting up a performance for the audience, which was enjoyed by the host and the team of the show. After their performance, Kapil welcomed Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis, and Jay Bhanushali to the show. They had a great time teasing each other and sharing fun facts about one another.

During the show, Kapil asked the celebrated choreographer Terence Lewis why he is not married yet. To this, Terence sarcastically replies that he has seen the likes of Kapil Sharma, Jay Bhanushali, and other married men suffering in their lives, and this is why he decided to not get married. To everyone’s surprise, Geeta reveals something exciting as she says, “Mein batau kya tere ghar pe kisko dekha tha maine?” Out of curiosity, Kapil insists Geeta to give more details. However, Geeta says, “Mein naam nahi batayungi, par ek din mein iske ghar gayi toh ek ladki dikhi thi.” Jay Bhanushali joins Kapil and teases Terence to reveal the name. Geeta immediately shuts him up by saying, “Tera poll kholu kya?”

Watch a clip from the episode here:

For the unversed, Terence Lewis was rumored to be dating Nora Fatehi last year. Although they never accepted it publicly, Terence had once said, “I won't say we are very good friends where we call each other every day, but we have a very healthy relationship."

