The Kapil Sharma Show: What does Raj Babbar fear about his children? Watch promo*

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most watched and loved shows of the Indian television. This show is graced by different personalities in every episode. Each and every episode is filled with fun and entertainment which makes the audiences wait eagerly for the latest episode. The Instagram handle of Sony TV has shared the promo of the upcoming episode.

"Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par #TheKapilSharmaShow mein, laughter ki hogi bauchhar jab Kappu ke ghar aayega Raj Babbar ji aur unka parivaar!", the post read.

The promo

In the latest promo of The Kapil Sharma show we get to see the Babbar family as the guest for the weekend episode. The likes of from Raj Babbar, Arya Babbar, Prateik Babbar and Juhi Babbar are getting roasted by our one and only Kapil Sharma.

In the beginning of the promo, we see Kapil asking Raj Babbar, "Vaise to humne pure family ko amantran diya tha par apki dharam patni ji nahi aaye. Kyu? Unke marzi ki dress taiyar nahi thi ya apko laga hoga unke samne Babbar garaj nh payega?" which sends everybody into fits of laughter.

Raj Babbar replied, "Last moment tak betha raha ki biwi ko bula lu. To biwi ne kaha Kapil ji ne to sabko bulaya hai par muje yeh kaha gaya hai ki usko nh bulaya hai," which sends everyone into another fit of laughter.

The funniest moment of the promo was when Kapil pulls Raj Babbar's leg and asks him, "Jab aap ne negative characters kiye to bacchon ne kabhi yeh nahi pucha ki abi to papa acha khase the aur ab dupatte kheech rhe hai," to which Babbar ji replies, "Muje to dar lagta hai ki kahi yeh aisi chize ab na karna shuru kar de."

About The Kapil Sharman show

The first episode of this show was aired on April 29 and has reached its 4th season. Apart from Kapiil Sharma, there is Archana Puran Singh who happens to be the guest judge and Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda, and others are also part of the show.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Bhuvan Bam shows off his singing skills, MC Stan collaborates with host Kapil Sharma