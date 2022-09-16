The Kapil Sharma Show: When Akshay Kumar revealed Chandan Prabhakar's salary: 'He charges 5 lakh for 5 mins'

The Kapil Sharma Show has been the most popular show on television screens and has enjoyed a massive fan following. The show was on a short hiatus as the team took off for an international tour. After three months of touring North America, the team of The Kapil Sharma Show is back with its comedy punches to entertain the audience with renowned personalities on the couch. Many well-known celebrities grace the show to promote their films and Bollywood's Khiladi Akshay Kumar has graced numerous times to promote his film and had a gala time with The Kapil Sharma Show team.

In an old episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, Akshay Kumar took a dig at the audience's favorite comedian Chandan Prabhakar and while teasing him he revealed Chandan's salary. While talking to Chandan, Akshay said, "What do you do on the show except 'oye hoye oye hoye'?" Akshay then took the contract papers of the show and revealed that Chandan charges Rs. 5 lakh per show for a five-minute performance. Akshay said, "Main aap sab ko batana chahunga ke Chandan Prabhakar Rs. 5 lakh leta hai ek show ka aur 5 min aata hai. Yani ki 1 min ka 1 lakh rupayaa leta hai ye admi." Akshay later pointed out at the entire team and joked, “Yeh woh log hain jo Sony ko din raat lootate hain."