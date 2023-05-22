The Kapil Sharma Show: Why did Sara Ali Khan kick Vicky Kaushal? The reason will blow your mind

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most popular shows that never fail to entertain the audience. Several popular personalities from different walks of life are often seen gracing the show. Recently, Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Bhagyashree, Tabu, and Ajay Devgn were among the few others who were seen gracing the show. On Sunday, Sara Ali Khan took to her social media and dropped a video with Vicky Kaushal that confirmed they will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show in the upcoming episode.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal on The Kapil Sharma Show

Taking to her official Instagram account, Sara Ali Khan dropped a video where she is seen with Vicky Kaushal. The two are busy with the promotions of their upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and they will be on the show for the same. The video shows Sara and Vicky romancing on the hit track from their upcoming movie Phir Aur Kya Chahiye. The two dance on the track and then as Sara walks towards Vicky, he walks past the actress and romances a buffalo (Bachcha Yadav's buffalo cut-out). Sara then makes a grumpy face and kicks Vicky. She then walks out with a guy dressed as a groom wearing Vicky's face mask.

The official channel hasn't released a promo yet for this episode where Vicky and Sara will be seen. But fans expressed their excitement over how they cannot wait for the episode to air.

Watch Sara and Vicky's video here:

Reaction of fans

Reacting to the video, fans of Sara and Vicky gushed about how cute they look together. One user wrote, "YOU TWOOO! SO CUTEEE!" A few fans also wrote that they cannot wait for Vicky and Sara to have fun on The Kapil Sharma Show. Sara's aunt Saba also commented on her post.

Produced by Salman Khan Television and Banijay Asia, The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Priya Ahuja's SHOCKING revelations about 'sexist remarks' by Asit Modi