The Kapil Sharma Show: Zakir Khan's punch lines to Kiku Sharda's act; 5 things to look forward in next episode

Kapil Sharma's hit reality show 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is one of the most popular shows on Television screens. It has been more than a decade since the show has been entertaining the masses. The show enjoys a massive fan following who eagerly wait to watch the show every weekend. The audience's favorite troupe includes Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, Sidharth Sagar, and Srikant G Maski. They leave no stone unturned to tickle the funny bones of the masses with their hilarious banter. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The show's entertaining concept has hooked the attention of the masses and the acts put forward by the entertainers are worth applauding. The show has been graced by almost all top-notch celebrities like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra, and others, to promote their upcoming films. In the upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, top comedians and musicians will be seen gracing the last episode of the year. As New Year is almost around the corner, The Kapil Sharma team will also be seen celebrating the occasion on the sets of the show with its special guests. Sony TV is constantly treating the fans with special glimpses of upcoming episodes. With these special legends, joining the legend Kapil Sharma on the stage, the episode promises to be packed with entertainment and laughter. We bring you a few things that you can look forward to in this weekend's Kapil Sharma show episode.

5 things to look forward to in The Kapil Sharma Show's episode: Top comedians to grace the show: The upcoming episode of the show will be graced by top comedians such as Zakir Khan, Kusha Kapila, Abhishek Upmanyu, Anubhav Singh Bassi, and musicians like Jassi and Richa Sharma. These top-notch personalities are renowned names in their respective sectors and enjoy a massive fan following who root for them ardently. Known for their amazing talent, it will be great to witness their talent blend with Kapil Sharma's team's hilarious acts. Zakir Khan's shayaris: Zakir Khan needs no introduction! The comedian who rose to fame after his stand-up performances has left no stone unturned to carve a space in the hearts of the masses with his exceptional shayaris. Popularly known for his punch line 'Sakt Launda', Zakir has been an audience's favorite personality for the past few years and his shows are always house full. Thus the comedian-poet often connected with the masses with his performances and received applause for this talent. Zakir Khan will be seen doing the same during this weekend's Kapil Sharma Show episode. Zakir will be seen leaving the audience in splits by pulling Kapil's leg, reciting amazing shayaris, and cracking hilarious jokes during his conversation with the other talented people.

Kiku Sharda: In one of the promos shared by Sony TV on its official Twitter handle, it is seen that Kiku Sharda appears on the stage and entertains the audience with his gigs. Kiku tells the special guests, "Aap logo ko kabhi kapda dhona hoga na toh saara kapda humko de dijiye, hum dho.." Kapil interrupts and says, "Bilkul nahi dhulwana, ye piche gande paani ka talab hai usme dhoti hai ye." Kiku replies, "Toh saaf paani ke chakkar mei kya Maldives chale jaaye?" and everybody laughs out loud after this. Abhishek Upmanyu's comic timings: Abhishek Upmanyu, known for his amazing comic timing, will be seen making everybody laugh on the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show. In another promo, we see Kapil asks the comedians how their parents accepted their profession. To this, Abhishek confessed that he told his parents only when he received his first paycheck. "Yeh dekh rahe ho" he said while gesturing at how he showed off the currency notes to his family. Everyone was left into splits after listening to this. Later, amid the conversation Zakir said, "Meko yeh lagta hai ki maa baap aapke passion ke against nahi hai, voh bas aapko garib nahi dekhna chahte." Giving a hilarious reply to his, Abhishek said, "Muje lagta hai voh lalchi hai" and again the room was filled with loud claps and laughs.

New year celebration: Kapil Sharma will be seen taking over the stage and will be singing 'Aye Meri Johra Zabin' in his melodious voice. We will see the comedians and musicians ringing in the New Year with The Kapil Sharma Show team on the sets of the show. The audience will be seen grooving along with the celebs and Archana Puran Singh will be seen dancing as Kapil sings the song. The celebrities will cut the cake and celebrate the beginning of the New Year with a bang. To watch this fun-filled entertaining episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, tune in to Sony TV every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show: Kajol can’t control her laughter as the team recreates a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai scene