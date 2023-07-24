The Kapil Sharma Show's Archana Puran Singh SCHOOLS troll after receiving nasty comment

Popular actress Archana Puran Singh is one of the most established personalities in the showbiz and entertainment world. She enjoys a massive fan following and many hail her for her strong personality. Archana has maintained an active social media handle and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life. Although she has starred in many movies and TV shows, Archana is best known as the judge on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Archana Puran Singh's recent post on social media

Today, Archana uploaded an old photo on social media where she is seen posing with her husband Parmeet Sethi. It's a selfie that her husband took on the streets of one of their vacation. Going by the caption, it seems the photo popped up in her memories by a photo app and she decided to share it on social media. uploading the photo she wrote in the caption, "A while and a minute ago! Google keeps reminding me of how wonderful life has been! #googlephotos"

Take a look at the post that Archana Puran Singh shared:

Archana Puran Singh schools netizen

Netizens reacted to the post and many users commented how the photo is a testament to how far Archana Puran Singh has come in her journey. One user wrote, "You are a wonderful woman. and the zest you have is amazing wah" All was well until a netizen dropped a nasty comment, which is now deleted, criticizing how Archana looks. The comment reads, "Woman kam, man zyada lag rahi ho. Kapil sahi kehta hai bohot time laga hoga aapko roop parivartan karne mein." Reacting to this, Archana Puran Singh gave a befitting reply as she schooled her on respecting women of all sizes and appearances. The actress wrote, "Kitni ghatiya soch rakhti ho itni kam umar mein. Thoda padh likh leti toh pata chalta badon se kyase pesh aate hein. Please learn to respect women of ALL ages, sizes, shapes, and appearances. How will you expect or deserve respect from men if you cannot yourself respect other women?"

Other users also commented on the thread schooling the girl and praised Archana for taking a stand. Some also asked her to ignore such comments. The girl deleted her comment later.

Here's the comment thread:

