The Kapil Sharma Show’s Atul Parchure on cancer diagnosis: 'I couldn't talk, used to fumble while talking'

Atul Parchure is a renowned actor in the TV and movie industry. The 56-year-old actor has been part of many popular TV shows. However, he is best known for his stints in The Kapil Sharma Show. Recently, in a candid conversation, the actor shared details about his battle with cancer. Reflecting on his journey, he recalled the initial symptoms that prompted him to seek medical advice. Furthermore, Atul discussed the challenges he faced when his condition was initially misdiagnosed, leading to subsequent health complications.

Atul Parchure on his battle with cancer

Fans of Atul were unaware that the actor has been suffering from cancer and his revelation in the interview came as a shock to them. In the interview, Atul shared, "I had completed 25 years of my wedding. I was fine when we went to Australia and New Zealand. But after a few days, I wasn't able to eat anything. I felt nauseous, and knew something was wrong. My brother later gave me some medicine but they didn't help me. After visiting many doctors, I was asked to get ultrasonography done. When the doctor did it, I saw fear in his eyes and I felt there was something wrong. I was told I have a tumor about 5 centimeters long in my liver and that it is cancerous. I asked him whether I would recover or not, and he said, 'Yes, you will'."

However, instead of recovering, Atul's health deteriorated due to misdiagnosis. "My first procedure after being diagnosed went wrong. My pancreas got affected, and I started having issues. I couldn't even walk. I used to fumble while talking. In such a condition, the doctor asked me to wait for one and a half months. They said if they do the surgery, I'd get jaundice for years and my liver will be watery or I wouldn't survive," added the actor. Later, proper medication and chemotherapy helped his condition.

Atul Parchure's work front

He has been seen essaying many characters in The Kapil Sharma Show. In the episode when rapper Badshah graced the show, Atul was seen playing Badshah. Viewers loved his roles and he never failed to tickle the funny bones of the audience. Besides the most loved comedy show, Atul has been a part of Comedy Nights with Kapil, Comedy Circus Ke Ajoobe, and other comedy shows on television.

