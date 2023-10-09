The Kapil Sharma Show's Bharti Singh gets annoyed with papparazi, says 'Kaise mama ho...'

Bharti Singh is one of the very few female comedians that Indian audiences enjoy watching. Bharti is known for her impeccable comic timing, anchoring skills, and of course, bringing a smile to people's faces. Bharti has had a beautiful professional journey and right after her grand wedding with Haarsh Limbachaya, she has been enjoying her personal life to the fullest. The actress documents her day-to-day life and often shares vlogs with fans. People love Bharti and her family. Bharti has had a beautiful relationship with the paparazzi. The media personally respect Bharti a lot. Bharti calls all media paparazzi her brother and Gola's mamas (maternal uncles) However, in a recent video, Bharti was seen getting annoyed at a few media people.

Bharti Singh gets annoyed with paparazzi

In a recent video, Bharti Singh is seen getting irritated with the paparazzi at the airport. Dotting mother Bharti was agitated when paparazzi flashed lights on little Gola's face in the wee hours of the morning. Bharti was seen flabbergasted by the sudden group of media people as well as fans gathering near her while she was about to exit the airport. The actress was seen requesting the media people to not put flashlights because her son Lakshya (fondly known as Gola) might get irritated. Soon after, Bharti got her composure back and goofed around with the paps.

Take a look at the video!

Bharti Singh's journey in the industry

Bharti Singh hails from a small town in Punjab. Singh participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. Her fictional comic character Lalli became quite popular. She has also been a part of reality shows like Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Nach Baliye 8 among others. She is also one of the most demanded hosts for TV reality shows. She is seen co-anchoring many shows like Dance Deewane, and India's Best Dancer among others.

Bharti Singh's personal life

Bharti Singh fell in love with the writer of Comedy Circus Haarsh Limbachaya and got hitched to him in a grand wedding celebration on 3rd December 2017. On 3rd April 2022, the couple welcomed their first baby boy, Lakshya.

