The Kapil Sharma Show's Navjot Singh Sidhu shares wife's first chemotherapy VIDEO, pens heart-wrenching note

Former Cricketer and Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is among the well-known personality of the country. He was also seen seated as a judge on Kapil Sharma's reality show The Kapil Sharma Show. Speaking about his personal life, Navjot is going through a rough patch as his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, has been diagnosed with stage two invasive cancer. On March 22, Navjot Kaur Sidhu had taken to her Twitter handle and informed netizens about her health condition by sharing a few tweets.

Navjot Singh Sidhu pens an emotional note for his wife:

Now, Navjot Singh Sidhu took to his Twitter handle and penned a heart-wrenching note as his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, undergoes her first chemotherapy. He shared a video of his wife wherein she is seen lying on a bed as the religious chants continue during her chemo session. Sharing this clip, Navjot wrote, "When you accept the good and bad of life as god’s grace everything flows like a river…….. submitting to god’s will ….. रज़ा में राज़ी …. her first chemotherapy."

Take a look at his tweet here-

Netizens took to Navjot Singh Sidhu's post's comment section and wished his wife a speedy recovery.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu's note:

In March 2023, sharing her health condition on Twitter, Navjot Kaur Sidhu wrote, "He is in the prison for a crime he has not committed. Forgive all those involved. Waiting for you each day outside probably suffering more than you. As usual trying to take your pain away, asked for sharing it. Happened to see a small growth, knew it was bad.1/2

Her other tweet read, "2/2 Waited for You, seeing you were denied justice again and again. Truth is so powerful but it takes your tests time and again. KALYUG. Sorry can’t wait for you because it’s stage 2 invasive cancer. Going under the knife today. No one is to be blamed because it’s GODS plan: PERFECT"

Navjot Singh Sidhu's exit from The Kapil Sharma Show:

For the unversed, Navjot Singh Sidhu was seen seated as the first judge of The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the reason for Navjot's disappearance from the show was that he remarked on Pakistan after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. Due to this, netizens demanded boycott of Navjot Singh Sidhu, and he got replaced with Archana Puran Singh.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh to Krushna, Sumona Chakravarti; Here's the most followed The Kapil Sharma Show star