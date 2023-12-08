The Kapil Sharma Show’s Navjot Singh Sidhu’s son ties wedding knot; see PICS

Former Indian cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu’s son, Karan Sidhu, gets married. He tied the knot with Inayat Randhawa in Patiala. The Congress leader took to social media and shared a few snaps of the joyous occasion, revealing his happiness over his son getting married. The pictures show Navjot Singh Sidhu and his family sharing light-hearted moments during the wedding ceremony.

Navjot Singh Sidhu drops series of pictures

Captioning the series of photographs from Karan Sidhu's wedding occasion, “Son's Wedding Day… “Cup Of Joy” !!” Navjot Singh Sidhu can be seen with his wife. In the pictures, Karan is decked in a light pink sherwani. He completed his look with a kirpan and a matching turban.

Speaking of Inayat Randhawa, the bride wore a peach-pink lehenga with heavy embroidery on it. The traditional bridal jewelry, adorned with gemstones, added a traditional touch to her look. Her makeup complimented her outfit perfectly, as she went for bare lips and kohl-rimmed eyes. Also, what did not go unnoticed was the golden kaleerein.

See the photos here:

The simple yet vibrant wedding ceremony took place at Gurudwara. The couple followed Sikh traditions, embracing the new chapter of their marital bliss. Further, the outpouring of congratulations and best wishes from family, friends, and other well-wishers flooded the comment section.

Navjot Singh Sidhu introduced Inayat Randhawa earlier this year

Taking to social media and dropping some adorable pictures with his family, the former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President introduced Inayat Randhawa as his would-be daughter-in-law in June 2023.

Sharing glimpses of a family trip that they enjoyed on the auspicious day of Durga-Ashtami, The Kapil Sharma Show's Navjot wrote, “The son honours the most cherished desire of his beloved mother …. On this auspicious Durga-Ashtami day in the lap of mother Ganges, a new beginning, introducing our would be daughter in law Inayat Randhawa . They exchanged promise bands. (sic).”

Take a look at the post here:

The photos show the former Indian cricketer with his wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was recently proclaimed cancer-free, as well as his son, Karan, Navjot's daughter, Rabiya Sidhu, and the family's newest member, Inayat Randhawa.

