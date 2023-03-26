The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti is having a 'Happy Sunday' as she relishes ice cream; See PIC

Sumona Chakravarti is not a new name in the industry! The actress has been a part of the entertainment world since childhood and has worked in numerous shows, films, and other projects. She did several projects and carved a niche for herself and fans shower love on her talent. Along with her comic timing, her acting prowess was also praised by the audience. Sumona has maintained an active presence on her social media handle, especially on Instagram, and has 1.2 million followers. The diva often treats her fans with pictures and videos giving a sneak peek regarding her whereabouts.

Sumona Chakravarti's new PICS:

Today, Sumona Chakravarti shared a new picture with her fans and followers on her social media handle. In this snap, the Kapil Sharma Show actress is seen relishing ice cream as enjoys her weekend. Sharing this snap, Sumona wrote, "I scream. You scream. We all scream for Ice Cream. For my Rooney & Bubbles, their fav dessert HAPPY SUNDAY." Fans have flooded her comment section with their amazing comments.

Take a look at her PIC here-

Sumona Chakravarti's professional life:

Sumona Chakravarti has been a part of the industry since childhood and did her first film at the age of 11. She featured in Amir Khan and Manisha Koirala starrer Mann in 1999. After a few years, she did several shows but her breakthrough performance happened in 2011 when she essayed Natasha in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. Along with this, she even did cameo roles in several films such as Barfi!, Kick, and more.

Sumona has been associated with Kapil Sharma for a while now. Earlier, she was a part of Comedy Nights with Kapil, which aired from June 2013 to January 2016. Later, The Kapil Sharma Show season 1 began and Sumona was seen playing Sarla Gulati in the show. At present, Sumona is seen playing Kapil Sharma’s on-screen wife, Manju, in the hit comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show season 2.

ALSO READ: The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti stuns in pink beachwear as she drops beautiful sunkissed PICS