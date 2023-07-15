The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti REACTS to Kapil Sharma making jokes about her appearance

Sumona Chakravarti has been a familiar face in the entertainment industry for a long time. She started her career in acting at a young age and has been involved in various television shows, movies, and other projects. However, she gained widespread recognition after joining Kapil Sharma's popular show, The Kapil Sharma Show. While Sumona and Kapil have a good rapport on the show, there was a time when Kapil forgot his lines and made a joke about Sumona's looks, which made her feel unhappy.

Sumona Chakravarti reacts to jokes being made about her looks:

In a recent interview with Habit Coach, The Kapil Sharm Show's Sumona Chakravarti recalled the incident that happened in the initial days. Sumona mentioned that during the initial days of the show, there was a moment when the team attempted to crack a joke about her mouth in the first episode, but it didn’t work. She said that the joke about her appearance fell flat and she was upset about it. Sumona further revealed, "Then they dropped it, and eventually, in the other shows, it sort of worked. And I remember I felt really bad.”

Sumona also shared that during a time when she felt down, Archana Puran Singh reached out to her and provided comfort. She added, "I remember Archana sat with me and said ‘why are you upset?’ I said ‘they’ve made fun of my mouth and my lips and everything, and then I didn’t forget the lines he forgot and he said something off script. I’m not a stand-up comedian; I can’t just come up with funny jokes like that. I mean, if I crack a joke, nobody will understand it.” Recalling what Archana said to her, Sumona said, “If you can laugh at yourself, you will never feel humiliated. Secondly, about the lip or the mouth part, you have something that women I know pay money to get.”

Sumona also revealed that people often ask her about Kapil Sharma making fun of her mouth and question her, “How are you a part of this misogynist show?” The actress also opened up about her previous self-consciousness and insecurity regarding her lips, which made it difficult for her to even wear red lipstick. However, she emphasized that things have changed for the better as she has gained confidence and self-acceptance over the years.

On the professional front, Sumona Chakravarti did cameo roles in several films such as Barfi!, Kick, and more.

