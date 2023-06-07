The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti wishes Sonnalli Sajnani-Ashesh Sajnani on their marriage; PICS

Popular actress Sonnalli Seygall tied the knot with businessman Ashesh L Sajnani on Wednesday, June 7. Sonnalli, who is famous for her role in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, got hitched in a lavish ceremony where many popular celebs from the industry graced her wedding. For the wedding, Sonnalli sported a pink saree paired with statement accessories. She looked gorgeous in her wedding outfit. On the other hand, her husband complimented her as he wore a white sherwani and a pink turban.

Celebs such as Sumona Chakravarti, Karan V Grover, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Omkar Kapoor, Shama Sikander, Chahat Khanna, Karan V Grover, Ridhima Pandit, Shenaz Treasurywala, Mandira Bedi, Raai Laxmi, and others attended her wedding. Soon after the pictures were up on the internet, fans and friends wished the newly married couple on their D-day. Let's take a look at celebs wishing Sonnalli Sajnani-Ashesh L Sajnani.

Sumona Chakravarti:

The Kapil Sharma Show's Sumona Chakravarti pens a heartfelt note as her friend Sonnalli Sajnani gets married to Ashesh Sajnani. Sharing a beautiful picture from their wedding, Sumona wrote, "Yaara @asheshlsajnani Shaadi Mubarak! We were 2 strangers who befriended each other at a music fest in 2014. N here we are 9 years later- seeing u embark on this beautiful journey with the love of your life @sonnalliseygall Heartiest Congratulations u two. Love you heaps n tons! #AsheshFoundSona."

Take a look at Sumona's post here-

Karan V Grover:

Karan V Grover took to his social media handle and wished the newly married couple with a heartfelt message. Karan shared a few pictures from Sonnalli Sajnani and Ashesh Sajnani's wedding. Sharing a few beautiful candid snaps, Karan wrote, "A new journey begins Mr and Mrs Sajnani @asheshlsajnani @sonnalliseygall Wish u a life full of love laughter and warm hearted memories."

Take a look at Karan's post here-

On the professional front, Sonnalli was last seen in Jai Mummy Di opposite Sunny Singh.

