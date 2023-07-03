The Magic of Shiri Teaser: Divyanka Tripathi shares glimpse of her web show; Here are 3 things to wait for

Divyanka Tripathi is among the well-known actresses in the entertainment world who enjoys a massive fan following. The actress rose to fame after essaying the role of Ishita in the hit show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein post which, success kissed her feet. Over the years, she went on to star in several fictional and non-fictional shows and impressed the viewers with her reel and real personality. However, the 38-year-old actress has been away from the screens for a while now, but she has now announced her comeback.

Divyanka Tripathi's new web show:

A few hours ago, Divyanka Tripathi shared the teaser of her new show The Magic of Shiri on her social media handle. Divyanka's fans were eagerly waiting for her to be back on the screens and the teaser of her new web series is like a breath of fresh air for them. Sharing the teaser of The Magic of Shiri, Divyanka captioned, Iss jaadugaron ki duniya mein, apna jaadu dikhaane aa rahi hai - SHIRI! TEASER OUT NOW! Watch #TheMagicOfShiri, streaming free 13th July onwards only on #JioCinema #TheMagicOfShiriOnJioCinema."

Watch the video here-

Here are 3 things to look forward to in The Magic of Shiri:

Divyanka Tripathi's acting:

Divyanka Tripathi is making a highly anticipated return to the screens with an intriguing role in The Magic of Shiri. In the series, she will portray the character of Shiri, a magician known for her unique and captivating performances. Fans can expect to witness Divyanka's remarkable acting prowess as she brings this enchanting character to life. Her portrayal of Shiri is set to mesmerize audiences with her extraordinary magic tricks and leave a lasting impression.

Jaaved Jaaferi's magic on-screen:

Jaaved Jaaferi, the beloved actor who has left an indelible mark on our childhood, is ready to make a comeback to the screens. This time, he will be portraying the captivating character of a magician. As fans eagerly anticipate his return, they can expect much more than just magic on the screen.

Entertainment:

The Magic of Shiri will delve into Shiri's life and her battle as a female magician, the show promises an intriguing storyline that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With its compelling family drama and emotionally charged scenes, viewers can anticipate a perfect blend of excitement and heartfelt moments.

The Magic of Shiri will start streaming free from 13th July onwards on Jio Cinema.

Speaking about Divyanka, the actress will also be seen in Rohit Shetty-stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13.

