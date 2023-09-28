‘The scene has been deleted’: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav on his music video

Elvish Yadav has been hogging the limelight ever since he lifted the Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy. The social media sensation enjoys immense fan following and even before entering the house, he had a considerable fan following. The Bigg Boss win gave a boost to his fame and recognition. Recently, the YouTuber also featured in a music video, Hum Toh Deewane. Netizens have been divided about the music video since the start and it seems some fresh issues have cropped up.

Elvish Yadav on deleted scene from music video

The YouTuber is very active on every social media platform and his fans get a first-hand narrative about every controversies and issues that arise. He opens up about everything in his detailed vlogs. Now, in a recent tweet, Elvish Yadav opened up about deleted scenes from his music video. Yesterday, he tweeted, “भाई सीन डिलीट करवा दिया है गाने से। मेरे लिए सनातन धर्म सर्वोपरी था, है और रहेगा। चाहे मेरे इस निर्णय से इंडस्ट्री से मुझे काम मिले या ना मिले, मुझे फ़र्क नहीं पड़ता। मैं अपने धर्म के लिए कट्टर था, हूं और रहूंगा। जय श्री राम (Brother, the scene has been deleted from the song. For me Sanatan Dharma was, is and will remain supreme. Whether I get work from the industry due to this decision of mine or not, it doesn't matter to me. I was, am and will always be a fanatic for my religion. Jai Shri Ram).”

Check out Elvish Yadav’s tweet here

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner’s tweet came in response to a tweet from a user who in the tweet wrote about supporting Elvish. The tweet reads, “I supported @ElvishYadav in BB because he stood with me for Hindutva for more than 3 years. When he won I stopped talking about BB. Elvish made two mistakes: 1. He Followed back Munawwar. 2. He posed for an "Adaab" gesture. Because of him, I got over 1000 DMs making fun of me, just because I supported him when he needed it. For his first mistake, I messaged him, and surprisingly, he accepted his mistake and immediately unfollowed Munawwar without saying a single word. Regarding his second mistake, I didn't say anything to him as I thought he might think I was overreacting. But somehow, this message reached him, and he again accepted his mistake, acknowledging that he didn't realize the impact of his actions at the time. After realizing this, he immediately instructed the music company to remove that controversial "Aadab" clip. And Because he has a pure heart, he also said SORRY. In today's generation, people are often too egoistic to admit their mistakes, but Elvish Yadav did. That's why Randomsena supported him. Dear Kattar Hindus, You have no Bigger Celebrities who proudly and boldly stand for Sanatan Dharma. Don't let your jealousy get the best of you.”

For the unversed, ‘adaab’ is a gesture that involves raising the hand toward the face with the palm inwards. The Urdu-speaking community uses this gesture to politely greet others.

