'They torture me': Rakhi Sawant files case against Rajshree, Adil Khan Durrani and Sherlyn Chopra; Report

Rakhi Sawant and her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani have been constantly hitting headlines for their recent allegations against one another. After Adil Khan Durrani’s release from Mysuru prison, he held a press conference where he came out with several allegations against the actress. To counter this, Rakhi also held a press conference to set the record straight. Their spat got uglier with the involvement of Rakhi’s best friend Rajshree who filed a FIR against her. Amidst this, Rakhi set off to Saudia Arabia today to perform Umrah.

Rakhi Sawant lodges complaint against Sherlyn Chopra, Rajshree, and Adil Khan Durrani

Amidst these controversies and allegations, the Bigg Boss contestant took off for her spiritual journey today. A few days back, she told the media that she had an important announcement to make on August 25, and now, it seems she was talking about her Umrah. However, before setting off for the journey, the actress lodged a complaint at Oshiwara Police Station against Sherlyn Chopra, Rajshree, and Adil Khan Durrani. She also accused them of hacking her Instagram account. She shared, “I don’t have access, Adil and Rajshree have hacked my 10 million followers Instagram account, they don’t let me eat or sleep. I go home and they just continue to torture me.”

Here's a clip of Rakhi's press conference:

We tried to visit her Instagram account, and it shows that it is unavailable at the moment. Last evening, the Bigg Boss contestant was spotted at Mahim Dargah. Talking to the media, she shared, “I have come here to pray that these evil people who are troubling me stay away from me. They have lied and put false allegations on me. I have come here for peace.”

1 month free Apple Music subscription

Advertisement

What happened between Rakhi Sawant and Rajshree?

On the 23rd of August, Rakhi's best friend Rajshree filed a First Information Report (FIR) against her. She also held a press conference where Adil Khan Durrani was seen seated next to her. She said, “In no way does Rakhi Sawant have financially helped me ever, rather, it's me who assists Rakhi. I've provided Rakhi with so much financial support – petrol for her car, a driver, afternoon meals, dinner, my car, my clothes, and even down to sharing my footwear. If I ever step out of my house with a nice purse, and she notices it. She’ll be like, How could you have such a nice purse? Give it to me, Rajshree. And I am like alright, you take it.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rakhi Sawant’s BFF Rajshree files FIR against her; says ‘Rakhi ko mera sab kuch chahiye’