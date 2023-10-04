Bigg Boss 17: 5 things we don't want Salman Khan to repeat in upcoming season

Bigg Boss OTT 2 came to an end a few months back. The buzz about the show and the contestants has not died yet. Amidst this, the makers are back with Bigg Boss 17. Several promos for the upcoming season featuring Salman Khan are already out. It goes without saying, that the anticipation among the audience is running high. There’s no denying the fact that the most controversial show on television is also the most entertaining and most-watched show. It has managed to capture the attention of millions of viewers over the years. The show is hosted by Salman Khan and fans love his exceptional hosting skills.

However, as we gear up for another season of drama, entertainment, and unexpected twists, there are some things we certainly don't want the Bollywood actor to repeat in Bigg Boss 17. Let's take a look at the changes we would like to see in the show.

Giving inhumane tasks

Rubbing chilli powder on co-contestants eyes? Bathing in cow dung? Hugging a pole for 15 hours straight? Applying chilli paste on the body? Over the years, we have seen contestants doing all these in the name of tasks. The show glorifies inhumane tasks in the name of a game. Many contestants have later shown the gruesome wounds they suffered while performing the task. While giving difficult tasks to some extent is okay, inhumane tasks that take a toll on physical and mental health should not be given.

Not giving importance to mental health issues

Staying locked inside the house with a bunch of strangers, away from your loved ones, doing everything on your own, and under constant watch, is not a joke. Contestants are bound to break down sometimes. After 16 successful seasons, it's high time the show takes the mental health of the contestants seriously. We are not asking them to change the rules, but they can tweak it for contestants going through difficult phases. Many former contestants have opened up about how their mental health deteriorated inside the show.

In fact, Salman Khan can address this issue responsibly. The host, a public figure can use his position to educate and enlighten the contestants as well as the audience

Biased hosting

One of the most significant concerns that fans have raised in the past is Salman Khan's perceived bias towards certain contestants. While it's natural for the host to have personal favourites, it's crucial that he maintains objectivity and treats all contestants fairly. Viewers want to see a level playing field where contestants are judged based on their actions inside the house and not on their personal equations with the host. When a contestant is locked inside the house, he is a Bigg Boss contestant and not a friend or acquaintance of the host.

Tolerating violence, body shaming, or insult

We want Bigg Boss to adopt zero tolerance toward contestants engaging in violent behaviour, body shaming, or insulting others. Over the years, there have been several instances of violence. Contestants push each other, hit others, and get into physical fights. Surprisingly, instead of facing eviction, often the other contestant gets evicted. This is to make the accused realize the mistake.

Advertisement

Talking about body shaming and insults, Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill has often talked about facing body shaming inside the house. In the most recent instance, Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant, Bebika Dhurve has accused her co-contestants of body shaming her.

Personal attacks

Bigg Boss is known for its drama and conflicts, but personal attacks that cross the line of decency should be discouraged. Salman Khan should actively intervene when contestants engage in personal mudslinging or bullying. His role as a mentor and guide to the contestants should include encouraging healthy relationships between housemates. There have been many instances of contestants making comments based on personal issues with the other or bringing out their inner grudge.

About Bigg Boss 17

The theme for the seventeenth season of Bigg Boss is 'Dil, Dimaag aur Dum'. Teaser videos of Bigg Boss 17 featuring the host have been released, and have amped up the excitement level among the audience. Several big names from showbiz are being speculated to enter the reality show and Smart Jodi's Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain are one of those names.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16’s Archana Gautam expelled from Congress for 6 years; Report