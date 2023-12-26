'Think before you speak': Saumya Tandon as she reacts to comparisons of OTT and Indian television shows

Saumya Tandon created headlines for her portrayal of Anita Mishra in a popular Indian sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. The actress is also known for her skills as a television presenter.

Well, recently, Saumya took to her social media handle and shared her thoughts on the constant comparison of television and OTT shows. She schooled netizens in a symbolic manner and asked them not to compare apples with oranges.

Saumya Tandon quotes, 'Think before you speak'

Saumya Tandon indeed maintains an active social media presence, thereby giving a sneak peek into her professional and personal lives. She keeps treating fans with her glamorous and stunning fashion choices as well. But this time, the actress has something different to say to the netizens.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she mentioned how it has become fashionable to bash Indian TV and compare the web shows with today's TV shows and call them better. The Aisa Des Hai Mera actress wrote, 'It’s quiet fashionable to bash Indian TV, I just ask one simple question, the web shows are made with way more time, 100 times more cost with supposedly better technicians, the question is the Indian OTT quality more 100 times. Well you get your answer. So tell me something new."

Have a look at her tweet:

Opening up more about such instances, she added that comparisons should be made in similar things. To make her thoughts clearer, Saumya Tandon cited an example of comparing a luxurious car with a comparatively lower-priced four-wheeler. She commented, "Or put it in another way, do you compare a 12 lakh car with a 1 cr car?. So saying this web show is better than this TV show is like saying BMW is better than Honda city. They both are different price points with different target markets. Think before you speak."

Divulging further, the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame asked the netizens to make logical comparisons where she mentioned calling old TV shows better than today's a logical perspective. The actress added, "So it’s more logical to say old TV shows like Discovery of India or Swami or Tamas were far better than today’s TV shows. Or the International web shows have far better variety and better stories than Indian OTT. Compare apples with apples not oranges."

About Saumya Tandon

Starting her career in the telly world, it was her acting chops that led Saumya Tandon to land in Bollywood films as well. In 2006, the actress essayed the role of Rusty Deol in the show, Kaisa Des Hai Mera. Further, she played a negative role in Meri Awaz Ko Mil Gayi Roshni. However, she became a household name and earned mainstream recognition owing to her role as Anita Mishra in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

But the actress is no longer a part of the sitcom. Interestingly, it was for more than five years that she portrayed the comic role perfectly. Speaking of her career in Bollywood, Saumya Tandon shared screens alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Shahid Kapoor in Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met.

Besides this, her skills as a television presenter are widely appreciated. In 2011, the 39-year-old received an opportunity to co-host Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout alongside Shah Rukh Khan. She also marked her special presence on Comedy Nights With Kapil.

