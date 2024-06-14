THIS Heeramandi actor visits Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's house to meet their son Ruhaan

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are living up to their professional and personal highs. The actors took to YouTube vlogging a couple of years ago and have been steady with their vlogs to entertain fans.

Recently, Shoaib recorded a special vlog wherein they spoke about their son Ruhaan's approaching birthday. It also had a special guest visiting their house to meet their little munchkin, Ruhaan. The guest was an actress who worked in Shoaib and Dipika's show and was also a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi.

Jayati Bhatia visits Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's house

No points for guessing, Jayati Bhatia, who rocked in Heeramandi as Phatto and worked with Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar in Sasural Simar Ka, dropped by the couple's house to meet their son Ruhaan. When Jayati met the kid, he was a little cranky, seeing an unknown face; however, she was seen trying to befriend him. Bhatia, who played Mataji in Sasural Simar Ka, had promised Shoaib and Dipika that she would meet Ruhaan before his first birthday, and she kept her word.

Take a look at Jayati Bhatia's reunion with Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar, along with their son Ruhaan:

Jayati Bhatia, Shoaib Ibrahim, and Dipika Kakar's chat session

In his vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that he met Jayati Bhatia after a long time. Dipika had met her during Sasural Simar Ka 2 shoot and at his sister Saba's wedding. He mentioned how they kept on chatting about the good old days for around four hours and lost track of time. Dipika added that there are a few people with whom one can keep on talking, bringing up one topic after another and Jayati is among those people in her life.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar praise Jayati Bhatia in Heeramandi

Appreciating Jayati Bhatia's performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, Shoaib said that he loved how she played the part so beautifully. Dipika added that she felt super proud seeing her Mataji in such a prestigious project. Jayati was seen getting overwhelmed by her friends' positive feedback.

Jayati Bhatia on working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Heeramandi

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Jayati Bhatia spoke at length about working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali sets and mentioned that she had a wonderful experience diving into the world created by the visionary director. The seasoned actress played the character of Malikajaan's servant in the project.

She said, "Working with Sanjay Sir was quite an enriching experience. Every day, in fact, every moment on the sets has been a learning experience. His vision, thought process, and eye for detail make him what he is. He is truly an institution and I'm glad to have been able to grasp the umpteen amount of knowledge by working closely with him on this project. I'm hoping that the universe will lead me to work with him again."

More about Heeramandi

Heeramandi was a story about the contribution of courtesans to independence. The project featured popular actors like Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Sehgal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, and Taha Shah, among others.

Recently, season two of Heeramandi was announced by the makers. The story of the approaching season might revolve around the courtesans leaving Lahore and relocating elsewhere.

