This is HOW Dipika Kakar reacted to Shoaib Ibrahim’s new look; Check Out

Shoaib Ibrahim needs no introduction. The actor has established himself as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. Currently seen in the TV serial, Ajooni, Shoaib is known for his versatility as an actor. He has come a long way in his journey and is loved by his fans. Recently, the popular star took to his vlog to showcase his brand-new look, leaving fans in awe and anticipation for what's to come.

Seen Shoaib Ibrahim's new look yet?

In his recent vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim showcased his visit to a salon where he underwent a makeover. The actor, known for his dashing appearance and versatile roles, had his hair color changed, marking a significant departure from his usual style. Sporting his charming smile and natural ease, Shoaib flaunted his new look and shared how much he loved it. In addition to the color change, the stylists provided a meticulous trim that further enhanced Shoaib's revamped look. "It's been quite some time since I changed my look," Shoaib confessed in the vlog, indicating his excitement for the change and the upcoming project it's associated with. As he gazed into the mirror, his eyes lit up with approval, and he commended the stylists for their exceptional work.

Check out Shoaib's new look here.

Dipika Kakar's reaction

During the vlog, Shoaib let slip that the dramatic transformation was in preparation for an upcoming project—a new song that he's currently working on. While he didn't divulge further details about the project, his fans are now buzzing with anticipation, eagerly waiting for more updates. The excitement didn't stop at the salon. Upon returning home, Shoaib received another round of positive feedback from his wife, Dipika Kakar. While it was late at night when he returned from the salon, he showed his new look to his wife the next morning. With enthusiasm, Dipika shared her admiration for her husband's new appearance and playfully suggested that he consider coloring his beard to match his new hair. "Daari itni si hi toh hai, color karlo, uth jayegi toh hata dena." she quipped. However, Shoaib was completely aversed to the idea, he thought it would bring a drastic change to his appearance.

