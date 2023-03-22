This is HOW Niti Taylor wished her ‘best man’ a happy birthday; Take a look

Actress Niti Taylor who is currently essaying the role of Prachi in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has always been hailed as a sweetheart for her cute looks. The actress is winning over the audience with her role in the hit show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She also shares BTS moments and fun from the sets of the show with her fans on social media. Besides posting moments from her current show, the actress is super active on social media. Her recent post is an adorable moment with her husband Parikshit Bawa, that she shared to wish him on his birthday.

Niti got married to army officer Parikshit in 2020. Sharing a lovely photo where the couple is seen staring at each other with the sky painted a bright orange due to the sunset, the photo looks straight out of a movie scene. We cannot help but admire the two looking so perfect. Niti is all smiles as she is staring at her partner wearing a white oversized shirt with a bralette underneath. Uploading the photo, she wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday to the Bestest Man I know”

Have a look at Niti’s cute photo with her husband here:

Reacting to the photo, fans commented on how adorable the couple looks. Some also wished Parikshit a happy birthday. One fan wrote, “I was waiting for this.” Other fans also wished the couple and wrote, “stay blessed you two.” Another wrote, “Happy birthday to your best man. May God bless him with all the happiness and may he continue to give you all the happiness and love.”

About Niti Taylor

Niti Taylor made her television debut with the Sony TV show Pyar ka Bandhan in 2009 at the age of 15. She got her big break after portraying the character of Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan opposite Parth Samthaan. The show made Nandini and Manik (Parth’s character) a household name. She also participated in several reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Currently, Niti is playing the lead role of Prachi Kapoor in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 opposite Randeep Rai.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma keeps it casual yet stylish in his latest post; See Pic