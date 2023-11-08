This is how Pankhuri Awasthy kickstarts her fitness journey after 3 months of delivery

Actress Pankhuri Awasthy, who gave birth to twins in July this year, has taken a step towards embracing a healthier lifestyle by embarking on a fitness journey. Her husband, actor Gautam Rode, shared a glimpse of this adorable fitness moment with fans on social media. The actress has joined Pilates sessions to shed her extra weight.

Pankhuri Awasthy joins Pilates session

Gautam Rode uploaded a candid photo on his social media account that featured both him and Pankhuri Awasthy inside their car. The image was accompanied by the caption, "Biwi going for her First Pilates session," signifying Pankhuri's first steps toward incorporating Pilates into her fitness routine.

Check out Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode's post here:

In another post on Pankhuri's Instagram story, the couple's fitness banter continued as she showcased a sheet of paper containing a list of workouts that had been assigned to her. She wrote in the caption, "Workout ka bhi homework milta hai!!!" Gautam playfully expressed his doubts about her commitment to fitness, emphasizing that workouts weren't exactly her "cup of tea."

Gautam Rode humorously questioned how she planned to achieve her fitness goals while eating indulgent treats like puris and parathas. Pankhuri, on the other hand, remained determined and promised to prove her dedication to her fans and husband alike by getting fitter and staying disciplined with her fitness regimen.

She responded that she would start making healthier dietary choices, including switching to millet flour, millet noodles, millet khichdi, and incorporating more protein into her diet. The Maddam Sir actress also went on to show her bottle of protein water, emphasizing that she has already started her fitness journey.

Earlier, the actress shared on social media that she started home workouts with Gautam Rode to lose extra weight. To prove her determination, she uploaded videos every day showing her progress and post-workout glow.

For the unversed, on July 25 this year, the couple welcomed twin babies, a baby girl and a baby boy. They named their kids Radhya and Raditya.

