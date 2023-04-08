This is how Shoaib Ibrahim pampers his pregnant wife Dipika Kakar; Take a look

Popular celeb couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar are one of the most adorable and loved pairs in the entertainment industry. The couple is quite active on social media and through their YouTube channel, they keep their fans updated about their personal and professional life. The actress has been a part of the industry for several years now and starred in numerous fictional and non-fictional shows. For the unversed, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are soon going to become parents. The couple took to their respective accounts on social media to announce the news.

Shoaib cooks for Dipika

The couple is enjoying every day of the new phase of their life and their social media account shows us how they never fail to pamper each other. From the occasional gifts to making the most of each other’s company, the couple sets some serious goals. Recently, Dipika took to her social media account to show Shoaib’s cooking skills. She uploaded a video on her Instagram story that showed Shoaib cooking Iftaari for her and the family. She uploaded it with the caption, “Some serious cooking happening here.” Shoaib also reposted the photo to his account.

Take a look at the photo here:

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's work front

Dipika Kakar stepped into the showbiz world in 2010 with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi where she played Goddess Lakshmi. However, the actress rose to stardom after essaying the role of Simar Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka. She was a part of the show from 2011-2017 and impressed the masses with her acting prowess. She then did several non-fictional shows such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Nach Baliye 8, and Bigg Boss 12. Dipika also lifted the trophy of Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 12. The actress then did Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum for a brief period and her pairing with Karan V Grover was also loved by the masses. At present, Dipika is busy with her production house 'Qalb'.

On the other hand, Shoaib recently made a comeback in July 2022 with Ajooni and is presently seen essaying the role of Rajveer Singh Bagga.

