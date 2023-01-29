This is WHY Shraddha Arya gets late to work; Can you relate?

Popular actress Shraddha Arya is one of the prominent names in the entertainment industry and has a massive fan following. The actress gets a lot of love from fans for her character Preeta in Kundali Bhagya, which she has been a part of for several years now. Shraddha not only holds a huge fan following for her acting chops but her amazing style sense has also been praised by her fans. Despite having an erratic schedule, the Kundali Bhagya actress has maintained an active social media presence and often keeps her fans updated regarding her whereabouts.

Today, Shraddha Arya took to her social media handle and dropped a video revealing why she gets late to work. In the video, the Kundali Bhagya actress is seen getting ready for work while grooving on 90s popular songs. She is seen draped in a pink towel and then in a beautiful blue dress. In the video, she wrote, "Boss: How do you get late to work everyday? Le Me:" Sharing this video, Shraddha captioned, "Sorry I’m late, I didn’t want to come #90sMagic." Teasing her, Ruhi Chaturvedi commented on her video and wrote, "Hahahahahah that's one of the reason...." Many other fans and friends reacted to Shraddha's hilarious video.

Watch Shraddha's video here-

Speaking about her personal life, Shraddha Arya is married to the Indian Navy Officer Rahul Nagal. They met through a mutual friend, and after they distanced themselves from each other, the duo realized their feelings. After dating for almost a year, they got engaged on November 13, followed by their wedding on November 16.

Shraddha Arya's career:

On the professional front, Shraddha has worked in many popular shows including 'Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki,' 'Tumhari Paakhi,' 'Dream Girl,' etc. She is presently a part of the hit show Kundali Bhagya and essays Preeta.

Shraddha is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s next directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'. The actress is known for her work in several hit shows over the years, and her association with Dharma Productions is just another feather in her hat. The Kundali Bhagya actress shared the big news by posting a photo of a handwritten note from filmmaker Karan Johar, with a golden stamp of Karan’s signature.