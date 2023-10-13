‘This time she won’t be spared': Tanushree Dutta files FIR against Rakhi Sawant as per latest reports

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Tanushree Dutta was seen in many Bollywood films. The actress who started her career in modeling recently filed an FIR against Rakhi Sawant. Over the past few months, Rakhi Sawant has been in the news owing to her conflict with her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani. Many of Rakhi's friends including actress Tanushree came out in support of Adil. Now, in a recent development, the actress opened up about why she filed the FIR and what she expects.

Tanushree Dutta files FIR against Rakhi Sawant

ETimes has reported that Tanushree Dutta filed an FIR against Rakhi Sawant accusing her of causing psychological and emotional trauma. She said, "I have come here to file an FIR against Rakhi Sawant for the psychological trauma that she caused in 2018 during the Me Too Movement. There are many penal codes added to the FIR based on multiple reasons. We have made a record of each and every statement that she made against me. This time she won't be spared. Now the process has begun, they will take action soon and I have provided them with the whole background."

Check out Tanushree Dutta's recent post about Rakhi Sawant

Giving context to the issue, Tanushree clarified that during the film Horn Ok Please, the makers had first replaced Rakhi Sawant and got her on board, and then after the issue with Nana Patekar, they again got Rakhi back. Tanushree believes it was a planned stint to bring publicity to the film by using her name. She also shared that they bounced all her cheques.

Tanushree Dutta accuses Rakhi Sawant of ruining her reputation

Since she is filing the FIR now, the question arises as to why she waited so long. When asked about this, Tanushree Dutta replied, "I went through a lot of emotional and psychological trauma because of Rakhi. She had said such terrible things about me. I couldn't take it. Rakhi has a new drama every year to stay in the limelight. She ruined my whole reputation. She attacked my personal life, I couldn't get married because of her. Rakhi kept pestering me for the longest time."

"I was awake already, and I had filed the complaint against Nana Patekar in 2008 and 2018 too. Rakhi had made me so unwell and weak because of her cheap videos and allegations against me in 2018. Now that I am back and I have time to take things legal I will make sure Rakhi gets penalised for everything she has done to me. I admit, earlier I couldn't deal with her aggression but now I will," concluded Tanushree.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who has experienced sexual assault of any kind, is going through depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 contestant Madhurima confides in Amitabh Bachchan about a difficult period in her life