THROWBACK: Did you know Bigg Boss OTT's Shamita Shetty predicted Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal's break-up?

Bigg Boss 17 is currently on air but fans have still not recovered from the impact of Bigg Boss OTT 2 which ended just a few months back. However, Bigg Boss OTT's first season was also equally fiery with a lot of controversies, bonds, betrayals, friendships, and more. Did you know, that inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, Shamita Shetty expressed that she doubted Divya Agarwal and her then-boyfriend Varun Sood being in a relationship for long?

Shamita Shetty had predicted Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal's break-up in Bigg Boss OTT

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss OTT, the winner of the show, Divya Agarwal's then-boyfriend Varun Sood made an appearance. He was called on the show to meet Divya and also react to Shamita Shetty's statement. While Varun entered the show, he was supposed to meet Divya behind a glass door (as a precaution for the COVID-19 scare).

Varun had met Divya and the duo shared an emotional moment. Later, Varun revealed to everybody how Shamita Shetty had stated that they (Divya and Varun) wouldn't end up together. Varun had stated that he would surely call Shamita at their wedding while Divya was visibly shocked to know about Shamita speaking about her personal life behind her back.

Have a look at Divya Agarwal's recent post on Instagram with his fiance Apurva Padgaonkar:

.....................................................................

Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal's bond in Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT started with Divya Agarwal and Shamita Shetty bonding as friends. However, within a week, they turned cold towards each other. Shamita didn't like Divya's closeness to Raqesh Bapat, with whom she had a special connection.

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood's break-up

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood announced their break up in March 2022 which left their fans shocked. The couple looked too much in love and had often spoken about settling down soon. Divya mentioned in her interviews that she broke up with Varun Sood as she didn't see a future with him. Months later, Divya Agarwal got engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar.

ALSO READ: Divya Agarwal BREAKS silence on why she broke up with Varun Sood; Reveals she made him meet fiancé Apurva