THROWBACK: Kapil Sharma recalled on Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 when Amitabh Bachchan apologized to him for THIS reason

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 saw a lot of famous celebrities appearing to play to raise funds for good causes. Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan, Akshay Kumar, Jackie Shroff, and many others appeared. Among them, comedian Kapil Sharma graced Amitabh Bachchan’s show along with Sonu Sood. The comedian shared an anecdote on the show when Big B apologized to him for keeping him waiting.

On Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, Kapil Sharma said that the first time Amitabh Bachchan appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show, the promo was to be shot at 9 o’clock. But Big B apologized as soon as he appeared. Although he was only 2 minutes late, he apologized for having kept the comedian waiting.

Kapil Sharma said, “Main toh 6 baje pohoch gaya, suit-vuit pehen ke ready ho gaya. Bachchan saab aaye 9.02 pe. Aake inhone aisi baat boli jo aaj tak mujhe nahi bhoolti (I reached at 6, I wore a suit and everything. Mr. Bachchan reached at 9.02. He said something that I remember till today).”

He continued, “Kehte hai, ‘Maaf kijiyega, main 2 minute late ho gaya.’ Maine kaha, ‘2 minute bhi koi late hota hai?’ (He said, ‘Please forgive me, I am two minutes late.’ I said, ‘Two minutes is not even considered late’).”

Watch the promo of the Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 episode here:

Earlier on the show, Big B teased Kapil about arriving for the KBC 13 shoot late. “Aaj aap theek time pe aaye hai. Aapko humne milna tha 12 baje, theek 4.30 baje aa gaye aap (You came right on time today. We were supposed to meet you at 12; you arrived at 4:30 sharp),” Amitabh said, cracking Kapil up.

Meanwhile, talking about the show, Amitabh Bachchan has been the face of Kaun Banega Crorepati since its inception in 2000. Owing to his health issues, he stepped down from hosting duties in the 3rd season, with Shah Rukh Khan stepping into his shoes. Since the 4th season, he has not given the show a miss. Currently, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is on air.

