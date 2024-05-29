Throwback: Revisiting Salman Khan’s reaction when Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s son came on Bigg Boss 16

Despite never participating in Bigg Boss, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are still quite associated with the show. They appear in almost every season to entertain the contestants as well as the viewers.

During Bigg Boss 16, Bharti and Haarsh joined the host Salman Khan for Lohri celebrations. But this time, they did not come alone. The duo was accompanied by their cute son, Golla aka Laksh Limbachiyaa.

Salman Khan’s priceless reaction on seeing Golla

After coming on stage, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa extended Lohri wishes to the host. Bharti went on to joke that Bigg Boss is the only show where they are paid to create rifts and not for doing comedy.

Furthermore, she reminded Salman Khan of his promise and said, “Saare vaade yaad hain Salman bhai ke. Inhone kaha tha ki mein inke bachche ko launch karunga (I remember all your promises Salman Bhai. You said that you would launch our kid).”

The comedian stated that their son had come to get launched by him, before bringing him to the stage. The Wanted star was evidently in awe of the little munchkin. When Golla didn't utter anything, Bharti quipped, "Channel ne iska payment nahi diya toh bol nahi raha. Jinka diya hai woh bol rahe hain. Iska abhi decide nahi hua toh chup hai (Channel hasn't cleared his payment. That's why he is not saying anything. The ones who are paid are talking. His pay has not been decided yet)."

The actress asked Salman Khan to hold Golla for a while as she was tired. Bharti and Haarsh then excused themselves and left Laksh with Salman on the stage. Later, the superstar gave his trademark silver bracelet to Golla as a special Lohri gift.

Take a look at Bharti and Haarsh’s son’s meeting with Salman Khan:

About Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 is touted as one of the most successful seasons in the history of the controversial reality show. Some of the contestants who grabbed eyeballs with their stint on the show were- Archana Gautam, Abdu Rozik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Datta and Sumbul Touqeer among others. After a tough competition, rapper MC Stan emerged as the winner while Shiv Thakare ended up as first runner up.

