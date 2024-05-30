One of the prominent filmmakers in the Bollywood industry, Karan Johar, is known for his work as a director, producer, and television host. Often referred to as a versatile figure in the Indian film business, the prosperous director's association with small screens is often discussed among his fans. Years before, Karan shared a picture with actor Akshay Anand and recalled the moment when he first appeared in front of the camera.

While Karan Johar is now a prestigious name in the filmmaking fraternity, Akshay Anand appears mainly in Hindi films and television shows. Needless to say, both personalities are well-known among the audience.

Karan Johar's Indradhanush days

In 2018, Karan Johar posted a throwback picture on his official Instagram handle. The snapshot also had Akshay Anand in the frame. Walking down the memory lane and recalling his debut moment, the producer-director captioned the post, "My first appearance in front of a camera! It was for a television series called INDRADHANUSH! With #akshayeanand! I can't believe this was 30 years ago."

Young Karan looked completely unrecognizable in the photo. While he is seen wearing a white shirt and a blue tie, we have the Student Of The Year actor dressed in a t-shirt.

For the unversed, Karan Johar played Srikanth in Indradhanush. Speaking of Akshay, the actor's character was named Balachandran Krishnamurthy in the series. It aired on DD National channel and also featured other prominent faces, including Urmila Matondkar and Ashutosh Gowarikar.

Fans' reaction

After Karan Johar dropped the throwback photo, fans landed their reactions in the comment section. A fan wrote, "Ur grt director wt grt vision bt r fab actor also sir u should act n many more movies we know ur multi talented ur the producer director anchor television host rj n mny more bt fr sure u act also well." Another fan expressed, "I was obsessed with this show when I was a child!! Wow can’t fathom the fact that it was 30 years back!!!" Further, a comment read, "You have come a long way ......."

Most recently, Karan Johar announced Dhadak 2 with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.

