THROWBACK to Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed and Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat's UGLY BREAK-UP

Bigg Boss OTT fame Uorfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat have come a long way. Both the actors have had a few controversies in their kitties. The duo were in a relationship but called it quits months later. Both Paras and Uorfi have been vocal about their ugly breakup. However, with the passage of time, they let the bygones be bygones and started their friendship afresh.

Uorfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat's breakup

Uorfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat met on the sets of Meri Durga and felt an instant attraction. They fell in love and started dating each other. However, after around six months the couple called it quits. Uorfi had mentioned that she wanted to break up with Paras just after a month of their relationship. While Paras mentioned being in a toxic relationship, Uorfi had expressed Paras being a possessive and insecure boyfriend.

Paras tried to get back with Uorfi

Paras had tried to get back with Uorfi after a break-up and he had also inked a tattoo for Uorfi. However, the controversial actress wasn't moved by Kalnawat's gesture. He was reported saying she wouldn't get back with him even if he inked his entire body.

Uorfi claimed Paras stopped her entry in Anupamaa

Uorfi Javed had accused Paras of sabotaging her opportunity to be a part of Anupamaa. She was offered an interesting part but Paras didn't want to work with her because of her then-girlfriend and thus he asked the makers to not cast her in the show. Urfi stated “He won't work with me. We were supposed to work in 'Anupamaa' together. He asked the team to not cast me. His girlfriend, present or ex or whatever, doesn't want us to work together. So kiddish!"

Uorfi and Paras bury the hatchet and become friends

Uorfi and Paras were spotted at a good friend Anjali Arora's birthday party. Viewers were shocked to see the ex-couple pose together. Uorfi also supported Paras in his Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa journey. A video of them dancing together went viral wherein they looked quite comfortable in each others' company.

