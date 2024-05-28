Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been dating each other ever since they participated in Bigg Boss 15. The two often give major couple goals through their public outings and appearances together.

When they were inside the controversial house, the duo was seen getting romantic on various occasions. Here’s a throwback to an endearing moment between Karan and Tejasswi from their Bigg Boss 15 stay.

When Karan helped Tejasswi in getting ready

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra was seen helping out ladylove Tejasswi Prakash in decking up for the Weekend Ka Vaar. Tejasswi, who was struggling to fix the twine of her Anarkali got assistance from beau Karan, who managed to tie a beautiful knot at the back of Tejasswi’s ensemble. While Karan wore a grey-colored mirror-worked kurta for the day, Tejasswi opted for a yellow-hued embroidered suit.

Bigg Boss 15 concluded with Tejasswi Prakash winning the trophy and Pratik Sehajpal ending up as first runner-up.

Take a look at Karan and Tejasswi’s video here:

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Karan Kundrra’s new show

Karan Kundrra is coming up next with Laughter Chefs which is a show having an exciting fusion of cooking and comedy.

Advertisement

Besides Karan, the show will feature Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Arjun Bijlani, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Kashmera Shah, and Sudesh Lehri, among others. The teasers have showcased fun-filled, chaotic, and heartwarming moments between the celebrities who will be part of the show.

About Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most renowned faces on Indian TV. She kicked off her acting career with Life OK’s thriller show 2612 in 2012. The actress rose to fame after appearing on Colors TV’s critically acclaimed romantic drama Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur. She has been part of popular shows like Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Talking about her non-fictional outings, Tejasswi Prakash participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 10 and later created ripples with her stint on Bigg Boss 15.

On the other hand, Karan Kundrra became a sensation with his debut show itself. He starred opposite Kritika Kamra in Ekta Kapoor’s 2008 romance, Kitani Mohabbat Hai and went on to win millions of hearts. Karan later worked in shows like Gumrah, Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, and 1921. He has also appeared in Bollywood films.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs PROMO: Bharti Singh mocks Arjun Bijlani and Karan Kundrra as they attempt to make jalebis