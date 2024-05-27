Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved and admired reality shows on Indian Television. During its telecast, the show often hits headlines for the performance of celebrity participants and their off-screen equations. The host of the show, Rohit Shetty also grabs attention by poking fun at the participants.

During Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, Rohit welcomed the first season host of the show, Akshay Kumar. The actor amped up the entertainment quotient by playing a prank on contestant Aly Goni.

When Akshay Kumar petrified Aly Goni

Akshay Kumar, who launched the Indian adaptation of Fear Factor in 2008, appeared in the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and showed his mischievous side.

Aly Goni was one of the finalists on the show. Akshay brought along an iguana and asked Aly to hold it. Khiladi Kumar cracked several jokes while making the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor kiss the animal. He said that the iguana always wanted to be near Aly and made fun of him for being scared of the creature. Though Aly looked terrified, he managed to kiss the iguana. Akshay applauded him for being such a good sport.

Choreographer and actor Punit J Pathak won Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 while Aly Goni ended up in fifth place.

Advertisement

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will soon hit the screens. The contestants who will be appearing in this season have already jet off to Romania where the shooting is taking place.

Some of the popular names who have been finalized for the upcoming season are- Abhishek Kumar, Asim Riaz, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotraa, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrat Kaur Aluhwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff.

With the participants ready to take up the exhilarating challenges and daredevil stunts, viewers are eagerly waiting for the show to premiere. The adventurous activities are definitely going to keep the audiences on the edge of their seats.

Presented by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, the 14th chapter of Khatron Ke Khiladi is expected to be shot in May this year. It will air on Colors TV and will stream digitally on JioCinema.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi: Call yourself fan of Rohit Shetty’s show? Take this ultimate Fear Factor QUIZ