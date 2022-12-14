Throwback to times when Devoleena Bhattacharjee gave a glimpse of her husband Shanwaz Shaikh

Popular actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee is on cloud nine as she finally got hitched to the love of her life Shanwaz Shaikh. The actress was dating him for a few years, and today, December 14, the duo finally took the plunge. Devoleena and Shanwaz decided to keep their wedding an intimate affair and was only attended by their families and close friends. The couple traveled away from the hustle and bustle of the city and tied the knot in Lonavala. Speaking about Shanwaz Shaikh, he is a gym trainer by profession. Devoleena, who rose to stardom after her stint in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has always stayed connected to her fans through social media. Though Devoleena has maintained an active presence on her Instagram, fans rarely spotted her pictures with her husband, Shanwaz Shaikh. The actress managed to keep her personal life under wraps and surprised fans today when she announced her marriage to him. Their wedding pictures have taken the internet by storm, but this is not the first time that the actress shared photos with Shanwaz.

Let's look at times when Devoleena gave a glimpse of her husband Shanwaz on her Instagram handle:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee's birthday

Devoleena celebrates her birthday on 22 August. This year the actress ringed her birthday with close ones including actors Vishal Singh, Bhavini Purohit, and her family members. She had shared several photos from her intimate celebration on her Instagram handle. This was the first time when Devoleena gave a glimpse of the love of her life. We can see Shanwaz standing right behind her in the first picture, and in the third photo, we can see the couple standing beside each other.

Ganesh Festival 2022:

This happy group photo was clicked in September during Ganesh Festival. This was the second time when we spotted Shanwaz on Devoleena's Instagram handle. Shanwaz joined Devoleena, Bhavini and her husband Dhaval Dave, and Vishal Singh to celebrate the auspicious festival.

Now, as the duo has promised forever, we are sure Devoleena's fans would witness nonstop adorable photos and videos of this newlywedded couple. Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Shanwaz Shaikh: Speaking about their wedding look, Devoleena looked ethereal as she opted for a sheer red saree and donned golden and silver jewelry and Kaleera to complete her look. On the other hand, Shanwaz opted for an all-black look. Bhavini Purohit also gave a glimpse of the newly wedded couple's second outfit for their wedding. Devoleena was seen dressed in a sequined saree, whereas Shanwaz opted for a brown suit. On the professional front, Devoleena was last seen in a short film titled, 'First Second Chance'.

ALSO READ: Devoleena Bhattacharjee shares UNSEEN PICS with husband Shanwaz Shaikh from wedding ceremony