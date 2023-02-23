Throwback to when Bharti Singh broke down after Shah Rukh Khan's sweet gesture; Watch
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had earlier graced Comedy Nights Bachao to promote his film Fan.
Popular comedienne Bharti Singh is one of the prominent personalities in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. Be it her on-stage performance or her interesting social media posts, Bharti left no stone unturned to entertain the masses. She carved a niche for herself and has received accolades for her talent. Speaking about her personal life, Bharti is married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa and the duo has a son named Laksh.
Shah Rukh Khan imitates Bharti Singh's character:
Earlier in 2016, Bharti Singh was busy hosting the hit comedy reality show Comedy Nights Bachao. During one of the episodes of the show, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan graced the show as a guest to promote his film Fan. During the show, Bharti asked the actor to perform with her as Lalli. King Khan was kind enough to complete her request and his sweet gesture won the hearts of the audience. For the act, Shah Rukh Khan wore a pink dress over his suit and also agreed to wear a wig. Bharti then asked him to keep his hands on his waist, hop on his feet and laugh. Shah Rukh agreed and repeated all these after her. As the audience cheered and laughed, Bharti thanked Shah Rukh.
The actor then said looking at his outfit, "Pehle hi log jo hai samajhte nahi hai ki main macho hero hoon. Yeh dekhne k baad thodi bohut jo rahi hogi woh bhi khatam hojayegi (People don't think I am a macho hero. After watching this, the little that was left, it also ended)." Bharti looked at him, hugged Shah Rukh, and cried. He told her, "Thank you" and kissed her hands.
Watch the video here-
About Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa:
On the personal front, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa tied the knot on 3 December 2017, and the duo was blessed with a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The couple fondly called him 'Gola' and later named him Laksh.
On the professional front, Bharti has appeared in several popular reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, Nach Baliye 8, and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. She even hosted comedy and award shows, whereas Haarsh has written for shows like Comedy Circus Ke Tansen, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Comedy Nights Live. Haarsh and Bharti together have hosted various TV shows too. The couple even actively create vlogs on their YouTube channel named 'LOL(Life of Limbachiyaa's)' where they share a glimpse of their personal life.
