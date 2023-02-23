Throwback to when Bharti Singh broke down after Shah Rukh Khan's sweet gesture; Watch

Popular comedienne Bharti Singh is one of the prominent personalities in the entertainment world and has a massive fan following. Be it her on-stage performance or her interesting social media posts, Bharti left no stone unturned to entertain the masses. She carved a niche for herself and has received accolades for her talent. Speaking about her personal life, Bharti is married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa and the duo has a son named Laksh.

Earlier in 2016, Bharti Singh was busy hosting the hit comedy reality show Comedy Nights Bachao. During one of the episodes of the show, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan graced the show as a guest to promote his film Fan. During the show, Bharti asked the actor to perform with her as Lalli. King Khan was kind enough to complete her request and his sweet gesture won the hearts of the audience. For the act, Shah Rukh Khan wore a pink dress over his suit and also agreed to wear a wig. Bharti then asked him to keep his hands on his waist, hop on his feet and laugh. Shah Rukh agreed and repeated all these after her. As the audience cheered and laughed, Bharti thanked Shah Rukh.

The actor then said looking at his outfit, "Pehle hi log jo hai samajhte nahi hai ki main macho hero hoon. Yeh dekhne k baad thodi bohut jo rahi hogi woh bhi khatam hojayegi (People don't think I am a macho hero. After watching this, the little that was left, it also ended)." Bharti looked at him, hugged Shah Rukh, and cried. He told her, "Thank you" and kissed her hands.