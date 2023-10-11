Throwback: When Afsana Khan Was Asked To Leave Bigg Boss 15 After She Threatened To Harm Herself

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to self-harm. If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.

The most controversial reality show of India, Bigg Boss, is nearing its premiere on Sunday (October 15). The captivity-based show depicts the journey of different celebrities locked inside a house with a complete cut-off from all the connections of the outside world. It has been running successfully for more than a decade now. Continuing the successful streak, Bigg Boss 17 is coming to hook the audiences to their TV screens once again.

When Afsana Khan was shown the doors on Bigg Boss 15

There have been many instances in the history of Bigg Boss where viewers have witnessed intense fights and emotional breakdowns of the participants. And, the 15th season of the show was no less. Famous Punjabi singer Afsana Khan participated in Bigg Boss 15 to showcase her real self to the world. During her stint inside the four-walled house, she got into many verbal spats with her co-contestants. In one of the shocking episodes, audiences got to see Afsana’s mental breakdown after getting betrayed by her friends Umar Riaz, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash.

It all began when the-then captain Umar was asked to choose four housemates who would get a chance to go ahead in the game by winning the VIP badge and getting access to the VIP zone. Afsana, being Umar’s close friend, expected that he would choose her. However, Umar disappointed her as he did not name her in his list of four contestants. Afsana couldn’t control her emotions over the same and she began shouting at Umar for breaking her trust.

According to a video, which went viral at that time, Afsana Khan was seen losing her cool on Umar, Karan and Tejasswi for not supporting her. She had cried hysterically and hit herself. The “Titliyan” singer could be heard alarmingly telling everyone that she would make their life hell and if anything happens to her, they all would be responsible. When Jay Bhanushali tried to calm her down, she picked up a knife from the kitchen slab and threatened to harm herself. She was saved by Jay and other housemates. After the entire incident, the makers took the call.They immediately asked Afsana to leave the house keeping in mind the safety of the singer and other participants.

Take a look at the video here:

About Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 is coming up with the concept of 'Dil, Dimaag and Dum’. It will be hosted by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The list of contestants who might appear on the show this time include names like Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Alice Kaushik and Rishabh Jaiswal. However, no actor has confirmed their participation as yet.

