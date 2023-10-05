Throwback: When Divyanka Tripathi admitted to getting superstitious to save her past relationship

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is a well-known name in the television world. The actress is known for her stellar performances in TV shows and OTT projects. The talented actress is happily married but she faced a turbulent period in her life when she had to deal with a breakup. The actress was in a relationship with Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actor Sshard Malhotra. The duo dated for around eight years. However, the couple parted ways. On a chat show, Divyanka had opened up about dealing with heartbreak.

Divyanka on dealing with the heartbreak

On Rajeev Khandelwal's chat show, Juzz Baat, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya revealed going through a tough time after the breakup as she had invested eight years in the relationship. She revealed that she had gone to the level of becoming superstitious in order to save the relationship. However, she dealt with it beautifully. Post-breakup, one fine day, Divyanka gifted herself an expensive ring as a gesture of self-love. The actress is now happily married to Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-actor Vivek Dahiya.

Have a look at Divyanka's recent post with her husband Vivek

Divyanka and Vivek's love story

Divyanka and Vivek were introduced on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein wherein Vivek was roped in for a cameo. A few weeks later, the news about their engagement and marriage started to do the rounds. Vivek recently revealed that his marriage with Divyanka was in an arranged marriage set-up. The couple got engaged on 16 January 2016 followed by a lavish wedding in Bhopal on 8th July 2016. The couple also hosted a grand reception for industry friends in Mumbai.

Divyanka's journey in the industry

Hailing from a small town in Bhopal, Divyanka started her career as an anchor and participated in a few pageants. She also participated in India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj. She gained popularity with her stint in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. After playing a docile bahu for years, the actress took a leap of faith and tried her hand at comedy with Mrs and Mr Sharma Alhabadwale. The actress made her grand comeback with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and became a household name for her performance as Dr. Ishita.

