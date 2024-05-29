Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is touted as one of the most successful seasons of the stunt-based reality show. Besides performing some spine-chilling tasks, the contestants were seen engaging in fun banter with the host, Rohit Shetty, quite frequently. With the 14th installment just about to hit the screens, here’s a throwback to fun times on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

In one of the episodes of the 11th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, Rohit decided to judge the contestants and their bond. During this delightful task, he asked Divyanka Tripathi to say something in the Bhopali language. The actress went on to entertain one and all with her act.

When Divyanka Tripathi showed her Bhopali side on KKK11

Rohit Shetty began by asking singer Aastha Gill to guess who among the contestants has a Bhopali soul hidden inside himself. In her response, Aastha took Divyanka Tripathi’s name. The host then requested Divyanka to show a glimpse of her Bhopali accent.

The actress brought out her inner Bhopali and did a commendable job while mimicking a character in her original dialect. She also called herself the best in the competition.

Rohit moved to Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli and asked her to guess the contestant who claimed that he would go bald if she reached the finale. Unable to think who must have said it, the presenter told Nikki that it was Varun Sood. She then challenged Varun and replied that she would make sure he got evicted before her.

Lastly, Rohit asked the young actress Anushka Sen to guess who thinks she has come to the show just to click pictures. When the host revealed the person to be Arjun Bijlani, the latter acted like Anushka and said that she is indeed fond of taking pictures at every location and is on the show as a tourist.

The 11th installment of Khatron Ke Khiladi concluded with Arjun Bijlani lifting the trophy and Divyanka Tripathi ending up in second place.

Take a look at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 video here:

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

The 14th chapter of Khatron Ke Khiladi is all set to entertain viewers. Some of the popular names that have been finalized for the upcoming season include Abhishek Kumar, Asim Riaz, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Aashish Mehrotra, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrat Kaur Aluhwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot, and Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff. The contenders have already flown off to Romania for the shoot.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will be presented by Rohit Shetty, who has been hosting the show since 2014. It is expected to air in June 2024 on Colors TV and will stream digitally on JioCinema.

