THROWBACK: When Ishita Ganguly chose to support Sreejita De over Tina Datta for Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 still remains one of the most entertaining seasons in the history of the show. The show made many exciting faces from the showbiz world. From TV actors Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, and Ankit Gupta to director Sajid Khan and rapper MC Stan. The makers tried to cash in on the real controversy between two TV actresses Sreejita De and Tina Datta. The duo were once best friends but grew apart following a rift. They had a common friend, actress Ishita Ganguly who came out in Sreejita's support.

When Ishita Ganguly supported Sreejita De over Tina Datta during Bigg Boss 16

In an interview with India Forums, Ishita Ganguly went ahead to support Sreejita De and stated that she has known both actresses for years and would support Sreejita. Ishita further said, "I really like the fact that she (Sreejita) is a strong contender and a very real person. She’s playing very well and with time, once she opens up, she’ll surely connect with the audience because of her fierce and strong personality”. Talking about the rift between these two, Ishita told the portal that she didn't know much about the issue but her support was with Sree.

Take a look at Ishita Ganguly's recent post from Ganesh Chaturthi

Sreejita De and Tina Datta's controversy

During Bigg Boss 16, Salman Khan welcomed Tina Datta on the stage while Sreejita joined a while later. The duo were once great friends and stuck with each other during the lockdown. However, Sreejita complained that the reason of their drifting apart was Tina's dominating behavior. Sreejita had entered Bigg Boss 16 after being evicted once. On her return, Sreejita labeled Tina as a black-hearted person and also mocked her physical intimacy with Shalin Bhanot keeping the camera angles in mind.

Ishita Ganguly's frame of work

Ishita Ganguly has never been away from television. She always keeps her fans entertained with different shades of characters in various shows. Ishita has many popular shows like Shastri Sisters, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Radha Krishna, and Maitree among others to her credit. She is currently seen in Nath: Zewar Ya Zanjeer.

