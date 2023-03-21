THROWBACK: When Kapil Sharma's mother got offended as a group of ladies failed to recognise her

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy shows of recent times and it makes the audience glued to the television whenever it airs. Till date, numerous personalities from different walks of life such as entertainment, politics, sports, entrepreneurs, and more have marked their gracious presence on the show. For Indian television audiences, Kapil Sharma is the face of unlimited humour and entertainment. Currently, he is enjoying the success of his film Zwigato. Recently, in a conversation with Zakir Khan, the comedian revealed a secret about his mother.

Kapil Sharma reveals a secret about his mother

Recently, in a conversation with stand-up comedian Zakir Khan, Kapil narrated an incident of his mother when she got offended as some ladies in London failed to recognize her. He said, “Mummy comes to almost all my shows and she has become very popular. We had gone to London once and were sitting somewhere and a group of ladies came, clicked pics with me and left. Mummy felt really bad and she called those ladies and they were like aunty ji aap yahan par hai. She enjoys all this and has become a star at this age.” The comedian further revealed that as his mother is mostly present on his show, the makers also avoid anything controversial and therefore his show has become a family show.

About The Kapil Sharma Show

The audience's favorite show features Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti, Archana Puran Singh, Srishti Rode, Gaurav Dubey, Ishtiyak Khan, and Srikant G Maski. Archana Puran Singh is seated as the guest judge and is equally entertaining as the other teammates. The Kapil Sharma Show premiered on 10th September and airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 pm on Sony TV.

