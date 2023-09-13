Throwback: When Karan Kundrra and Shivangi Joshi shared screen space in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai

Karan Kundrra and Shivangi Joshi shared a screen on one of the longest-running shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The pair was liked by the audience. His track on the show did bring a wave of twists and turns in Naira and Kartik's life. The character played by Karan was Ranveer, who happens to be Naira's husband.

Back in the day, Karan talked about how his character would bring change to the story. He told Pinkvilla, "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the biggest shows on Indian television. The way Ranveer has been written - it is not a character that we can see on Indian television every day. This is not a run-of-the-mill character. I always take up roles which have not been done before and that’s why it is fun.” He also recalled his first meeting with producer Rajan Shahi and stated, “I went for a brief meeting with Rajanji and it went on for quite some time. The first narration of the character was so good that I knew I am going to do this role.”

Fans loved Shivangi and Karan's chemistry on screen

Since Karan appeared on the show, fans loved his collaboration with Shivangi Joshi. though the character was short-lived on the show, it was able to garner quite a fan following. Fans even demanded for a show that the two will be paired together and since then we have been waiting for the official announcement.

He said- "Fans are always happy when they see their favorite actor on screen. The way this role has shaped up, the fans are very happy and most importantly I have not done this shade earlier. After working for so long here it’s a great thing to happen. I have also lived the impact when I entered in the show. I am someone who doesn’t want to drag any role, I give my hundred percent to the role and leave with the potential of that,”

The current track of the show focuses on Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathore and they too have been loved by the audiences.

Shivangi Joshi and Karan Kundrra current projects

Karan Kundrra is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie Thank You For Coming and is in a beautiful relationship with Tejasswi Prakash. They have been together since Bigg Boss 15. On the other hand, Shivangi did many music videos and is currently seen in Barsatein opposite Kushal Tandon.

