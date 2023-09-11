Throwback: When Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu's twins locked their parents in a room

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are a beloved couple in the telly industry known for their strong bond and love for each other. The couple, who have consistently set relationship goals, are blessed with three beautiful baby girls. They welcomed their twins Raya Bella Bohra and Vienna Bohra in 2016 and another baby girl Gia Vanessa Snow Bohra in 2020. A few weeks back, Karanvir Bohra shared a humorous video on his Instagram that captured a funny incident involving his twin baby girls. In the video, the twins managed to lock their parents inside a room but soon found themselves in tears, creating a comical situation for the couple.

When Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu's twins playfully locked them in a room

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu found themselves in a hilarious yet challenging situation when their mischievous twins accidentally locked them inside a room. The twins, seemingly eager to play with a combination lock, placed the latch on their parents' room door and added the lock. However, they struggled to operate the lock correctly and soon found themselves unable to unlock it, leading to their tears and distress.

Teejay and Karanvir attempted to comfort their babies while also trying to teach them how to open the lock. Bohra shared this amusing incident with his online family and posted a video on his Instagram account.

In his caption, he humorously welcomed everyone to the world of real parenthood and wrote, “Welcome to real #parenthood! Everyone says they are so well behaved, but they have their days! (THEY locked us in the room and then they started crying!) But they look so cute when they cry..”

Netizens reaction:

Fans of Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu found the video hilariously endearing and couldn't resist sharing their humorous reactions in the comments. One fan humorously quipped, "Jailer saab khud ro rahe hain kaidiyon ko band kar k (the jailer himself is crying after locking up the prisoners)," while another user commented, “Omg this is hilarious and adorable.”

Some fans also recognized the positive aspect of the situation, viewing it as a valuable lesson for the children. One of them wrote, “This will actually help them become better human beings, taking responsibility for their actions in a very healthy way. Sometimes children cry but as a parent one must know which episode of crying must be ignored & these two are definitely doing their best. Not at all mean.”

Work-wise, Bohra has made appearances in several TV shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava. He has also participated in numerous reality shows, including Nach Baliye 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Bigg Boss 12, and many others

