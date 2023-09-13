Throwback: When Kumkum Bhagya stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia made fans frenzy

Do you remember phugii and karela? The former cast of Kumkum Bhagya, Pragya, and Abhi were the most adorned couple on television. Both were part of the ongoing show Kumkum Bhagya and ever since the show went on air; both of them won the Best Jodi Award at every award premiere. The actors Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia portrayed the characters for almost 9 years till the show brought a 20-year leap and new characters were introduced.

Fans loved Pragya and Abhi

Back in the day, the show was one of the highest-rated TRP shows. The show aired in 2014 and since then both the characters have been fan favourites. The characters went through lots of ups and downs yet the show was high on TRPs. After the show brought Mugdha and Krishna Kaul into the story they left the show. Sriti went on to do Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Shabir went to do Radha Mohan. The current plot of the series currently focuses on the love story of Prachi and Ranveer.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sriti confirmed her exit from the show and said, "The story needed to move on, and it's moved on beautifully. It was for the well-being of the show but we had to move on because the story had to move on. It's doing so well and it's amazing to see that happening because I am very close to the people who are on the show right now and I am in touch with the team and everything. I gained so many friends so there's no loss out there."

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia Current Projects

Sriti Jha is currently taking a break from television as she embarks on a global adventure, sharing her travel experiences and literary interests with her fans. However, she will soon return to the daily soap scene. Notably, she recently participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and showcased her dance skills on Jhalak Dikhlaja. Meanwhile, Shabir Ahluwalia continues to captivate audiences with his role in Radhe Mohan.

