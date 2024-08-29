THROWBACK: When late Sushant Singh Rajput danced his heart out to Main Tera Boyfriend with 'damaad' Rithvik Dhanjani on Super Dancer Chapter 3

The late Sushant Singh Rajput was a great dancer. He had once burnt the dance floor with Rithvik Dhanjani on the sets of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 3. The two stars were on the set to promote their film Sonchiriya. Let us take a trip down memory lane and remember SSR, in today's throwback segment.

Sushant Singh Rajput had set the dance floor on fire with Rithvik Dhanjani. He had essayed the role of his on-screen son-in-law in Ankita Lokhande's hit serial Pavitra Rishta. The duo danced their heart out to the Raabta movie song Main Tera Boyfriend which was crooned by Arijit Singh.

(We did a show 10 years ago and Rithvik was the husband to my daughter. I had not selected him as my son-in-law.) Dhanjani then added, "Woh daughter ko aaj bhi mei sambhal ke rakha hu. (I have still kept his daughter safely.)

The actor cutely referred to Asha Negi who was his then girlfriend. She had played the role of Sushant's on-screen daughter and Ritvik's lover in the family drama serial. The duo reportedly had met on the sets of the serial and it was here that Rajput had also met Ankita. Sadly, none of the relationships lasted.

The makers of Super Dancer Chapter 3 posted the clip with a caption talking about their brotherhood bond. "Bromance everybody! Did you know Sushant and Rithvik have worked together in a show 10 years ago? Watch their story on #SuperDancerChapter3 #GrandparentsSpecial, this Sat-Sun at 8 PM."

To talk about Pavitra Rishta late Sushant's chemistry with Ankita Lokhande was the USP of the show. Usha Nadkarni and Savita Prabhune also had important roles in the serial. It was in 2015 that the serial ended. It had a unique fan base.

