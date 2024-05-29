Throwback: When Rahul Vaidya got nostalgic recalling his 19-year-old performance from Indian Idol days; WATCH

Rahul Vaidya, who is currently busy being a doting daddy, had once dropped a video dating back to his days on Indian Idol. Take a look!

By Fakeha Anis
Published on May 29, 2024
When Bigg Boss 14’s Rahul Vaidya shared heartwarming clip from Indian Idol days
Rahul Vaidya was one of the three finalists on Indian Idol Season 1 (PC: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram)
In this Article

Rahul Vaidya who ended up as the second runner-up on the inaugural season of Indian Idol once walked down memory lane to recollect one of his favorite performances on the stage of the show. He had shared a 19-year-old clip giving a glimpse of him singing a track originally composed by music legends Mohammed Rafi, Shankar, Jaikishan, and Hasrat Jaipuri. 

When Rahul Vidya recounted humming his favorite song on Indian Idol

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Rahul Vaidya once posted a snippet wherein he is seen performing on his favorite track by Mohammed Rafi, Mujhe Tumse Mohabbat Ho Gayi Hai. The clip is from the time when Rahul was just 17 years old and was a participant in Indian Idol. 

The text atop the video reads, “It’s been 19 years and this performance is still fresh.” In the caption space, the musician had penned, “Was 17 when I sang this.. A song which has been my top fav since teenage! Long Live the legacy of Rafi Sahab , Shankar ji -Jaikishan ji & Hasrat jaipuri sahab #goosebumps.”

Here’s a look at Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram post:

Rahul Vaidya’s journey

Professionally, Rahul Vaidya started his career in 2005 with Indian Idol Season 1. He became the second runner-up on the show which was won by Abhijeet Sawant. Following this, the singer gave his voice to several songs. Rahul gained more prominence after his participation in Bigg Boss 14. His rivalry with co-contestant Rubina Dilaik became the highlight of the controversial show. Later, Rahul also contested in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. 

On the personal front, Rahul Vaidya is married to actress Disha Parmar. The duo fell in love during the shoot of the music video Yaad Teri. Rahul went on to propose to Disha on national television when he was inside the Bigg Boss house. The celebrity couple were blessed with a girl child on September 20, 2023. 

Credits: Rahul Vaidya’s Instagram
