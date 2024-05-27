Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar never fail to shell out some major couple goals with their dreamy love tale. The two are currently enjoying marital bliss and fulfilling their duties as parents to their 8-month-old daughter, Navya.

Rahul and Disha’s romance is no less than a fairytale. The major turning point in their story came when the singer decided to pop the question to the actress while he was still inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. He grabbed the opportunity to express his feelings on her birthday.

When Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar on Bigg Boss 14

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14, Rahul Vaidya went down on his knees for his girlfriend and actress Disha Parmar on national television. The singer chose to propose to her publicly on her 26th birthday in the cutest way possible. He wanted to surprise her, so he went on to wear a white t-shirt with "Marry Me?" written on it.

Rahul, who was dating Disha for more than two years before taking this step, called her the 'most beautiful girl' he has ever met. While asking for her hand in marriage, he admitted that he has never been more nervous and added that he doesn't know why it took him so long to put forward this question.

The musician said that after living in the controversial house, he realized the importance of their relationship, as he used to miss her a lot. He concluded by saying that he would be waiting for Disha's answer.

Here’s a look at Rahul Vaidya’s romantic proposal for Disha Parmar:

Rahul’s courageous act thrilled the netizens and made him trend on Twitter in no time. While some of them began sharing celebratory tweets, some others dug out old pictures of the couple. Some even urged the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress to say yes. Salman Khan teased Rahul by saying that Disha might not accept his proposal.

Rahul’s wait for Disha’s response finally came to an end during Valentine's Celebrations on Bigg Boss 14. The 29-year-old actress made an entry into the glass-walled house with a placard that read, ‘Yes, I will marry you’.

About Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar’s love tale kicked off in 2018 with a comment that the latter left on the former's Instagram. They started talking to each other and later exchanged numbers. Though the duo started off as friends, the bond gradually turned into a relationship. They have featured together in Rahul Vaidya's single Yaad Teri in 2019.

Rahul and Disha tied the knot on July 16, 2021, in an intimate ceremony. The pair embraced parenthood on September 20, 2023. They got blessed with a baby girl whom they have named Navya.

