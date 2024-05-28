Throwback: When Rohit Shetty played hilarious prank on Shweta Tiwari and made her chant funny mantra

Khatron Ke Khiladi is known for delivering an adrenaline-packed spectacle every year with its fresh season and a new bunch of contestants. As the show gears up for its 14th season, here’s a look at one of the incidents where host Rohit Shetty had teased a participant before the stunt.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 was one of the most successful seasons of the adventure-based reality show. Besides garnering headlines for the performance of celebrity contestants and their off-screen camaraderie, it also grabbed attention for the pranks that host Rohit Shetty did with the participants. He once mischievously tricked Shweta Tiwari, who was one of the contestants on the show.

When Rohit Shetty made Shweta Tiwari chant a funny winning mantra

The Sooryavanshi director asked Shweta Tiwari to perform a task. The actress, who was confident before knowing what she would be assigned, took up the challenge. When she went to perform the stunt, she realized that it was not as easy as it seemed.

Rohit asked Shweta to repeatedly chant 'Abba Dabba Jabba, Mujhe Jitwa De Rabba, and if she stopped, she would get electrocuted. She kept saying the mantra with tears in her eyes. By the end of the task, Shweta was in shivers.

Take a look at the video here:

The 11th installment of Khatron Ke Khiladi saw various known faces performing daredevil stunts. Contestants such as Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Divyanka Tripathi, Sana Makbul, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, Vishal Aditya Singh and Aastha Gill had a wonderful display of their physical and mental strength on the show. While Arjun emerged as the winner of the season, Divyanka ended up in second place.

About Khatron Ke Khiladi 14

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will soon hit the screens. Some of the popular names which have been finalized for the upcoming season include Abhishek Kumar, Asim Riaz, Aditi Sharma, Gashmeer Mahajani, Karan Veer Mehra, Kedar Ashish Mehrotraa, Niyati Fatnani, Nimrat Kaur Aluhwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Shilpa Shinde, Shalin Bhanot and Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff. The contenders have already begun with the shoot in Romania.

Presented by Rohit Shetty, the 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is expected to air in June on Colors TV and digitally on JioCinema.

