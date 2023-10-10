Throwback: When Salman Khan met little Palak Tiwari with Shweta Tiwari during Bigg Boss 4

The countdown for Bigg Boss Season 17 begins as India's most controversial reality show is about to hit the screens on Sunday (October 15). The show revolves around celebrities from different walks of life being locked inside the four walls of Bigg Boss' house without any connection to the outer world and technology. It has been more than a decade that the show has been entertaining the viewers. It has hooked ardent fans who wait eagerly for the seasons of this much-talked-about reality show. Over the years and seasons, top-notch personalities have been a part of the reality series, and a few successfully lifted the trophy of the season.

When Salman Khan met little Palak Tiwari:

When Bigg Boss Season 4 was aired, Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Shweta Tiwari also participated in the Salman Khan-led show. This was the first time her fans saw her unfiltered personality on the reality show. However, during the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 4, Shweta was accompanied by her mother, daughter Palak Tiwari, and Abhinav Kohli (Shweta's ex-husband). They had arrived to bid goodbye to Shweta as she embarked on her journey to enter the Bigg Boss house. When the charismatic host Salman Khan saw little Palak Tiwari, he immediately invited Shweta's family on the stage.

Salman Khan even initiated a heartwarming conversation with Palak when he saw the little girl holding two teddy bears. When asked by Salman, Palak told the Dabangg star that she bought the teddy bear to give to her mother so that Shweta could cuddle it whenever she remembers her. Salman was in awe after listening to this, and he even hugged Palak. Palak Tiwari had even attended the grand finale of Bigg Boss 4 when her mother, Shweta Tiwari, lifted the trophy of the season. After several years, Salman Khan and Palak reunited on-screen when they collaborated for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Here's what you need to know about Bigg Boss 17:

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 17 promises to bring even more drama, entertainment, and excitement to the screens with its 'Dil, Dimaag and Dum' concept. Ever since the promos were released, the buzz around the show has been spreading like wildfire, and fans can't keep calm. With the show scheduled to stream next weekend, celebs like Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, and Rishabh Jaiswal are probable contestants who might be a part of the show. However, the actors haven't confirmed anything yet.

