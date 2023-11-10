Throwback: When Shaheer Sheikh revealed THIS ‘significant’ role changed ‘his life’

Shaheer Sheikh who appeared last in Woh Toh Hai Albelaa with Hiba Nawab has essayed several characters effortlessly on screen and each time, he has left his fandom impressed with his acting prowess. In an interview with a leading daily some time ago, the actor talked about the specific role that changed his life and him as a human being.

Shaheer Sheikh considers THIS role of his as life changing experience

In a conversation with Tellychakkar, Shaheer Sheikh spilled beans on the bonds he formed with co-actors while working on shows. He was asked which of his equations with co-stars remained stuck with him. To this, the actor replied, “This happens in daily soaps because you can end up working for years together. When I think about Bheem played by Saurabh, and Krishna played by another Saurabh, Nakul, Sahdev, and Yudishtheer from Mahabharat, I get the same brotherly feeling for them. The bond with Supriya Ma and Erica is special because we have worked together for a long time. So the bond that gets created does not break”.

Take a look at the latest Instagram post of Shaheer Sheikh:

Further in the interaction, the 39-year-old had said that his iconic character of Arjun from Mahabharat gave him a lot of things, not just as an actor, but as a human being as well. He said, “I have learned so much. I think when I started playing that character, I was a different person before and after, there were changes in my personality traits. Every show has taught me something, but the contribution of Mahabharat was very significant, it changed my life quite a bit”.

About Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh began acting with Kya Mast Hai Life. He went on to appear in Navya…Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal opposite Soumya Seth. The duo won hearts with their mesmerizing chemistry on screen. Next up, the actor took up the role of Arjuna in the much-acclaimed mythological series Mahabharat. It became his breakthrough performance.

Post Mahabharat, Shaheer worked in Indonesian television. He made his comeback to Indian TV with Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi in 2016. The show also starred Erica Fernandes and Supriya Pilgaonkar.

Shaheer Sheikh is soon going to make a Bollywood debut alongside Kriti Sanon and Kajol in Do Patti.

