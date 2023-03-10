THROWBACK: When Smriti Irani taught Bill Gates how to add tadka in khichdi; Latter's reaction is UNMISSABLE

Actor-turned-politician and now Union Minister, Smriti Irani looked gorgeous in a red saree for her daughter Shanelle Irani’s wedding. She tied the knot with her fiancé Arjun Bhalla on Thursday, February 9. Recently, the couple hosted a reception that was graced by popular faces from the film industry. Although Smriti Irani herself didn’t post any images on social media, the images from celebrities who attended the party went viral. However, she is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing updates about her personal as well as professional life. Recently, she shared a throwback picture with Bill Gates along with a witty caption and fans are left in splits.

When Smriti Irani taught Bill gates how to make khichdi

Taking to her Instagram handle, Smriti shared a throwback picture with Microsoft’s founder Bill Gates during his visit to India. In the picture, we can see the politician teaching the latter how to add tadka in khichdi and his reaction was totally unmissable as he looked quite impressed. Their culinary moment was shared with a witty caption which left the internet in splits. Along with the picture, Smriti wrote ‘The ‘का कर रही हो बहुरिया’ look #throwback to tadake ka tadka with @thisisbillgates.’ As soon as she shared the picture, fans flooded the comment section with their hilarious reactions.

Check out the post here

About Smriti Irani

Smriti Zubin Irani rose to fame with Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the role of Tulsi. Apart from this show, Smriti has proved her acting prowess in popular television shows such as Aatish, Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Ramayana, Virrudh: Har Rishta Ek Kurukshetra, Maniben.com, and Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan. The actress is a Member of the Lok Sabha since 2019, and Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development at present.

